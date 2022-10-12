There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Enhabit Inc. (EHAB).

In the latest session, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) closed at 13.47 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $13.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013924 shares were traded. EHAB reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enhabit Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On August 18, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on August 18, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Brown-Stevenson Tina L. bought 1,550 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 24,784 led to the insider holds 9,645 shares of the business.

Hoeflinger Erin bought 970 shares of EHAB for $13,483 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 13,597 shares after completing the transaction at $13.90 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hoeflinger Erin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,030 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,129 and bolstered with 12,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enhabit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EHAB has traded an average of 740.48K shares per day and 636.73k over the past ten days. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.99M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.