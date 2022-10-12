There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

As of close of business last night, Groupon Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.55, down -6.67% from its previous closing price of $8.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029686 shares were traded. GRPN reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Barta Jan bought 132,993 shares for $9.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,355 led to the insider holds 1,607,048 shares of the business.

Barta Jan bought 30,703 shares of GRPN for $308,258 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,474,055 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Maple Rock Capital Partners In, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 152,011 shares for $11.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,742,852 and left with 2,025,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $31.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRPN traded 855.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 841.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.01M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 7.53, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.09% and a Short% of Float of 32.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $-0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.07. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $157.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.8M to a low estimate of $155.16M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $265.96M, an estimated decrease of -40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.57M, a decrease of -19.00% over than the figure of $-40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.76M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $709M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $967.11M, down -29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $758.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $882.62M and the low estimate is $669.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.