There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK).

As of close of business last night, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.92, up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $20.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4534595 shares were traded. NLOK reached its highest trading level at $21.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.67.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NLOK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $19.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on April 13, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Vlcek Ondrej bought 456,475 shares for $21.91 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 3,453,198 shares of the business.

Feld Peter A bought 500,000 shares of NLOK for $11,017,200 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 2,024,896 shares after completing the transaction at $22.03 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Feld Peter A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $22.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,211,280 and bolstered with 9,644,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NortonLifeLock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLOK has reached a high of $30.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NLOK traded 5.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 665.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.91M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NLOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 21.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, NLOK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for NLOK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $710M. It ranges from a high estimate of $710M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $685.38M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.65M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.