There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

As of close of business last night, Royalty Pharma plc’s stock clocked out at 41.27, up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $40.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530814 shares were traded. RPRX reached its highest trading level at $41.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.13.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 251825.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.20 and its Current Ratio is at 19.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Reddoch James F. sold 100,000 shares for $41.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,122,670 led to the insider holds 820,800 shares of the business.

Giuliani Mario Germano sold 32,593 shares of RPRX for $1,337,943 on Sep 28. The Director now owns 8,077,140 shares after completing the transaction at $41.05 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Giuliani Mario Germano, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 211,380 shares for $41.17 each. As a result, the insider received 8,702,113 and left with 8,109,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $44.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPRX traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 436.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 13.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.66, RPRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $542.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $626.28M to a low estimate of $509M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $554.96M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.79M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $-2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $572M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.