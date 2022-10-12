There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

The closing price of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) was 71.91 for the day, up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $71.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1576519 shares were traded. CHD reached its highest trading level at $72.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $85 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Hemsey Rene sold 5,000 shares for $76.77 per share. The transaction valued at 383,855 led to the insider holds 6,259 shares of the business.

IRWIN BRADLEY C sold 7,000 shares of CHD for $685,043 on May 11. The Director now owns 41,636 shares after completing the transaction at $97.86 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Price Penry W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,718 shares for $98.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,644,819 and left with 23,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Church’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has reached a high of $105.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.95.

Shares Statistics:

CHD traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.45M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 4.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.97, CHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for CHD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.19B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.83B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.