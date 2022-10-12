There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) closed the day trading at 1.25 up 11.61% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2605293 shares were traded. NXL reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1232.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Elson Marilyn bought 9,500 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,640 led to the insider holds 835,244 shares of the business.

Elson Marilyn bought 36,000 shares of NXL for $149,400 on Sep 16. The Ms. Elson serves as CFO now owns 825,744 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Morad Rick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,375 and bolstered with 107,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXL has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2782.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXL traded about 478.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXL traded about 191.4k shares per day. A total of 7.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.35M.