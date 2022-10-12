There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed the day trading at 9.12 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $9.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311413 shares were traded. SIGA reached its highest trading level at $9.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIGA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Antal James sold 30,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 234,600 led to the insider holds 100,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIGA traded about 8.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIGA traded about 1.84M shares per day. A total of 72.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.34M and the low estimate is $121.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.