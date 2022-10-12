This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

In the latest session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at 29.55 up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $28.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035269 shares were traded. BROS reached its highest trading level at $29.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Maxwell Brian sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 1,153,620 shares of the business.

Maxwell Brian sold 12,000 shares of BROS for $537,759 on Aug 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,159,620 shares after completing the transaction at $44.81 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, TSG7 A Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,979,605 shares for $42.80 each. As a result, the insider received 255,927,094 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $81.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BROS has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 954.86k over the past ten days. A total of 163.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.88M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 8.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 22.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $706M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $941.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $996.8M and the low estimate is $897.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.