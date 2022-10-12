This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

As of close of business last night, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.50, down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $7.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696172 shares were traded. NEO reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 03, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Bonello William sold 3,209 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,693 led to the insider holds 98,516 shares of the business.

McKenzie Kathryn B sold 1,846 shares of NEO for $64,610 on Dec 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 11,689 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Mallon Mark, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 520,710 and bolstered with 72,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $47.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEO traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 902.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 6.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $123.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.7M to a low estimate of $120.25M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.72M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.33M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $555.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.3M and the low estimate is $518.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.