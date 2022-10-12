This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

As of close of business last night, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.19, down -5.28% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0105 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074381 shares were traded. SINT reached its highest trading level at $0.2290 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SINT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SINT has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4913.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SINT traded 101.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 201.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.72M. Insiders hold about 4.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SINT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 129.06k with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 125.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.29 and $-0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $160k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $120k. As of the current estimate, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101k, an estimated increase of 58.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606k, up 45.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $1.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.