This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

In the latest session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) closed at 3.33 up 7.77% from its previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8133798 shares were traded. TWO reached its highest trading level at $3.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On June 29, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.75 to $7.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Sandberg Rebecca B sold 17,139 shares for $4.99 per share. The transaction valued at 85,452 led to the insider holds 329,865 shares of the business.

RISKEY MARY KATHRYN sold 15,114 shares of TWO for $75,068 on May 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 221,223 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On May 20, another insider, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who serves as the President, CEO and CIO of the company, sold 34,955 shares for $4.99 each. As a result, the insider received 174,279 and left with 527,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $6.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0848.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWO has traded an average of 3.13M shares per day and 6.41M over the past ten days. A total of 344.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 15.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TWO is 0.68, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.95. The current Payout Ratio is 102.90% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.42M, up 59.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $82.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.