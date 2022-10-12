Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Endava plc (DAVA)

The closing price of Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) was 63.73 for the day, down -6.64% from the previous closing price of $68.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134678 shares were traded. DAVA reached its highest trading level at $67.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $185.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $172.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.18.

Shares Statistics:

DAVA traded an average of 178.76K shares per day over the past three months and 310.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.34M. Insiders hold about 1.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 311.06k with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 490.02k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $48.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $49.43 and a low estimate of $48, while EPS last year was $41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $54.97, with high estimates of $58.62 and low estimates of $52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $192.18 and $190 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $191.57. EPS for the following year is $235.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $238.75 and $230.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.38M to a low estimate of $211.22M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $178.25M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.02M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.95M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $779.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $776.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $778.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $595.36M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $982.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995.98M and the low estimate is $967.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.