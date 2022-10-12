TTI (TETRA Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.80, down -3.55% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1255041 shares were traded. TTI reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when McNiven Roy bought 2,500 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,375 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares of TTI for $25,500 on Sep 26. The Sr. Vice President now owns 7,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,471 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 713,945 and left with 233,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8215.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTI traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 826.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.41M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $134.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.3M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.33M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.42M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.9M and the low estimate is $563M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.