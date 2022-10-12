TTWO (Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at 115.09, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $117.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1838584 shares were traded. TTWO reached its highest trading level at $117.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTWO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 201.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $165 from $131 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $160.

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sheresky Michael sold 167 shares for $125.24 per share. The transaction valued at 20,915 led to the insider holds 62,042 shares of the business.

Emerson Daniel P sold 3,381 shares of TTWO for $420,028 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 92,191 shares after completing the transaction at $124.23 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Emerson Daniel P, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $127.78 each. As a result, the insider received 399,298 and left with 95,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Take-Two’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $195.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTWO traded 1.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.73 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.64. EPS for the following year is $8.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.17 and $5.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $687.85M, an estimated increase of 65.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 88.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.