What shareholders can do to beat the market with Grifols S.A. (GRFS) stock

In the latest session, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) closed at 6.01 down -1.15% from its previous closing price of $6.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499581 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grifols S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grifols’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRFS has reached a high of $14.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRFS has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 694.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 548.28M. Shares short for GRFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GRFS is 0.66, from 0.36 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.44B, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.87B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.