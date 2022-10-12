Which analyst expects Alkermes plc (ALKS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Alkermes plc’s stock clocked out at 22.60, up 3.01% from its previous closing price of $21.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2903410 shares were traded. ALKS reached its highest trading level at $22.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On April 20, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Nichols Christian Todd sold 7,474 shares for $28.26 per share. The transaction valued at 211,203 led to the insider holds 21,035 shares of the business.

LANDINE MICHAEL J sold 50,000 shares of ALKS for $1,457,475 on May 17. The SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. now owns 232,306 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On May 10, another insider, LANDINE MICHAEL J, who serves as the SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $27.22 each. As a result, the insider received 680,380 and left with 232,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $32.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALKS traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.13M. Shares short for ALKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $273.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.74M to a low estimate of $265M. As of the current estimate, Alkermes plc’s year-ago sales were $301.36M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.84M, a decrease of -15.90% less than the figure of $-9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.