Which analyst expects Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Eli Lilly and Company’s stock clocked out at 327.60, up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $323.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2598261 shares were traded. LLY reached its highest trading level at $329.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $319.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $363 from $335 previously.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $341.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Weems Alonzo sold 656 shares for $326.23 per share. The transaction valued at 214,007 led to the insider holds 6,950 shares of the business.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 149,264 shares of LLY for $49,934,082 on Oct 06. The 10% Owner now owns 103,624,546 shares after completing the transaction at $334.54 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 101,631 shares for $335.07 each. As a result, the insider received 34,053,650 and left with 103,773,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $341.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 313.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 292.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LLY traded 2.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 950.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 947.67M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.07, LLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.63B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.45B and the low estimate is $28.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.