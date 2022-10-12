Which analyst expects Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) closed at 4.54 down -4.42% from its previous closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2014187 shares were traded. MOMO reached its highest trading level at $4.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hello Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2021, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $13.60.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $12.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2624.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOMO has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 198.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.26M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 5.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $454.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $456.85M to a low estimate of $452.54M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $574.97M, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.83M, a decrease of -22.40% less than the figure of $-20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.46M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.