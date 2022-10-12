WRB (W. R. Berkley Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s stock clocked out at 68.06, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $67.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120599 shares were traded. WRB reached its highest trading level at $69.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $77 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $106.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $80.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,007,700 and left with 802,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $71.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRB traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 276.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.04M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, WRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69. The current Payout Ratio is 7.30% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.81B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.46B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.44B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.