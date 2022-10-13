A correction may be in store for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Cango Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.50, up 10.62% from its previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1599607 shares were traded. CANG reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CANG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 04, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.90.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7887.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CANG traded 67.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 59.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 8.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 550.14k with a Short Ratio of 7.00, compared to 716.39k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $-0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $48.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.31M to a low estimate of $48.31M. As of the current estimate, Cango Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.12M, an estimated decrease of -65.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $427.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.98M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.49M and the low estimate is $712.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.