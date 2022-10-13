A glimpse at Aptiv PLC’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at 81.81 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $81.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2045961 shares were traded. APTV reached its highest trading level at $82.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $177 to $90.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $98.76 per share. The transaction valued at 658,263 led to the insider holds 605,892 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $646,710 on Sep 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 612,557 shares after completing the transaction at $97.03 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Massaro Joseph R, who serves as the CFO and SVP, Business Ops of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $91.87 each. As a result, the insider received 174,553 and left with 180,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 196.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $180.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 5.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 329.10% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.81 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.31B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.58B, an increase of 30.80% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.83B and the low estimate is $18.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.