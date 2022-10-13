A glimpse at BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.62, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063282 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when RICE CATHERINE bought 7,000 shares for $7.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,316 led to the insider holds 65,138 shares of the business.

Palame David A bought 2,500 shares of BRSP for $17,850 on Jun 16. The now owns 314,079 shares after completing the transaction at $7.14 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Witt Andrew Elmore, who serves as the of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,800 and bolstered with 368,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BrightSpire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRSP traded 596.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 819.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.82M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 3.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, BRSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $28.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $24.4M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.8M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.53M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.63M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171.4M and the low estimate is $89.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.