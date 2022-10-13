A glimpse at Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) closed at 8.12 down -26.65% from its previous closing price of $11.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2895431 shares were traded. KNTE reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On September 27, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On September 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Williams Richard Thomas bought 25,000 shares for $8.37 per share. The transaction valued at 209,250 led to the insider holds 42,333 shares of the business.

Williams Richard Thomas bought 15,000 shares of KNTE for $129,600 on Mar 11. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 17,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.64 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,640 and bolstered with 3,509,030 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNTE has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNTE has traded an average of 132.58K shares per day and 167.03k over the past ten days. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.87M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 26.30, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 17.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-0.69, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.12 and $-2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.54. EPS for the following year is $-2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.8 and $-3.76.