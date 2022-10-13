A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

After closing at $55.71 in the most recent trading day, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at 55.94, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6711117 shares were traded. PDD reached its highest trading level at $57.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $104.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 910.81M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 20.25M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.