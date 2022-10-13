An average trading volume for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $21.05 in the most recent trading day, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at 20.99, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459517 shares were traded. NTNX reached its highest trading level at $21.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 267.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares for $22.90 per share. The transaction valued at 114,500 led to the insider holds 267,576 shares of the business.

Wall Tyler sold 7,243 shares of NTNX for $166,082 on Sep 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 129,296 shares after completing the transaction at $22.93 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Sivaraman Rukmini, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,148 shares for $22.93 each. As a result, the insider received 255,624 and left with 95,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $37.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 7.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.57, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $-1.26.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $350.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.9M to a low estimate of $341.75M. As of the current estimate, Nutanix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390.72M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.