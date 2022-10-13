An average trading volume for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) closed at 76.04 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $75.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1519714 shares were traded. PFG reached its highest trading level at $76.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $72 from $69 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Cheong Wee Yee sold 2,447 shares for $78.45 per share. The transaction valued at 191,967 led to the insider holds 34,700 shares of the business.

Walker Roberto sold 9,000 shares of PFG for $692,550 on Aug 22. The EVP, Principal Latin American now owns 34,008 shares after completing the transaction at $76.95 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Walker Roberto, who serves as the EVP, Principal Latin American of the company, sold 12,975 shares for $78.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,569 and left with 43,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Principal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFG has reached a high of $80.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PFG traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 252.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.73, compared to 9.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PFG is 2.56, which was 2.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.16. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $6.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.52B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.19B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of $-5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.46B, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.5B and the low estimate is $11.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.