An investigation into American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s technical aspects

The price of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed at 12.70 in the last session, up 3.59% from day before closing price of $12.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40256005 shares were traded. AAL reached its highest trading level at $12.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Raja Vasu sold 12,678 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 189,916 led to the insider holds 82,453 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAL traded on average about 32.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 38.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 650.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 89.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.88B, up 60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.47B and the low estimate is $47.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.