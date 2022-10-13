An investigation into First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s technical aspects

After closing at $12.75 in the most recent trading day, First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) closed at 12.78, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092632 shares were traded. FA reached its highest trading level at $13.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 83,666 shares for $19.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,814 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 60,125 shares of FA for $1,162,818 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 8,337 shares after completing the transaction at $19.34 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,786,333 shares for $19.30 each. As a result, the insider received 304,676,227 and left with 94,947,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $24.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 392.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $199.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.17M to a low estimate of $196.68M. As of the current estimate, First Advantage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $174.83M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.76M, an increase of 24.60% over than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $834.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.29M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $899.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $925.85M and the low estimate is $858.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.