An investigation into MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s technical aspects

After closing at $32.71 in the most recent trading day, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) closed at 31.10, down -4.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045386 shares were traded. MXL reached its highest trading level at $32.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Torgerson William sold 15,704 shares for $52.68 per share. The transaction valued at 827,353 led to the insider holds 69,982 shares of the business.

Torgerson William sold 16,000 shares of MXL for $898,054 on Mar 10. The VP/GM, Broadband Group now owns 85,686 shares after completing the transaction at $56.13 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Torgerson William, who serves as the VP/GM, Broadband Group of the company, sold 26 shares for $61.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,600 and left with 101,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $77.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 584.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 575.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.38M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 11.84, compared to 6.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.4M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.