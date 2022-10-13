An investigation into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s technical aspects

The price of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at 5.56 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $5.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3845326 shares were traded. SMFG reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMFG traded on average about 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38B. Shares short for SMFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SMFG is 0.68, which was 195.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.