An overall feel about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Adobe Inc.’s stock clocked out at 286.15, up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $284.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3041486 shares were traded. ADBE reached its highest trading level at $289.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $283.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $354.

On September 19, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $425 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when WARNOCK JOHN E sold 3,500 shares for $286.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,386 led to the insider holds 400,465 shares of the business.

WARNOCK JOHN E sold 1,200 shares of ADBE for $351,508 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 403,965 shares after completing the transaction at $292.92 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Ricks David A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $280.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 336,672 and bolstered with 5,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $699.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 359.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 419.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADBE traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 469.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 6.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $3.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.45, with high estimates of $3.53 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.73 and $13.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.52. EPS for the following year is $15.84, with 26 analysts recommending between $16.98 and $15.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.89B and the low estimate is $19.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.