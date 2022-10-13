Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY): Selected Notes

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed the day trading at 29.05 up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $28.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3217869 shares were traded. ALLY reached its highest trading level at $29.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 112,500 led to the insider holds 82,476 shares of the business.

Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares of ALLY for $123,025 on Mar 01. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 84,976 shares after completing the transaction at $49.21 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Timmerman Douglas R., who serves as the President, Auto Finance of the company, sold 2,916 shares for $49.21 each. As a result, the insider received 143,496 and left with 138,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $56.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLY traded about 4.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLY traded about 4.44M shares per day. A total of 322.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.65M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 8.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Dividends & Splits

ALLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.34. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.59B and the low estimate is $8.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.