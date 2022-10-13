Analysis of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS): Selected Notes

The closing price of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) was 15.86 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $15.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1080810 shares were traded. NWS reached its highest trading level at $15.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT sold 1,000,000 shares of NWS for $21,790,400 on Dec 07. The Executive Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $24.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.29.

Shares Statistics:

NWS traded an average of 582.18K shares per day over the past three months and 669.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.94M. Insiders hold about 39.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.56% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NWS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.