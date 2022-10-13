Are analysts optimistic about Exterran Corporation’s (NYSE:EXTN) stock?

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) closed the day trading at 4.58 down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2673153 shares were traded. EXTN reached its highest trading level at $4.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 21, 2020, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when Barta David Alan bought 6,800 shares for $5.10 per share. The transaction valued at 34,680 led to the insider holds 89,767 shares of the business.

Barta David Alan sold 6,800 shares of EXTN for $33,728 on Jan 27. The SVP, CFO, and CAO now owns 82,967 shares after completing the transaction at $4.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTN has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1576.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXTN traded about 177.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXTN traded about 257.61k shares per day. A total of 33.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 456.06k with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 462.58k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.74 and a low estimate of $-0.74, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.95, with high estimates of $-0.95 and low estimates of $-0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.15 and $-3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.15. EPS for the following year is $-2.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-2.25 and $-2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $855M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $855M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $855M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.25M, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $910M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910M and the low estimate is $910M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.