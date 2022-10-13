Are analysts optimistic about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) stock?

The closing price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) was 29.27 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $29.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1803761 shares were traded. OHI reached its highest trading level at $29.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $35.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Makode Gail D bought 1,000 shares for $28.73 per share. The transaction valued at 28,730 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Anand Kapila K bought 1,000 shares of OHI for $28,318 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 14,676 shares after completing the transaction at $28.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.78.

Shares Statistics:

OHI traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.09M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.08, compared to 20.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, OHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.14.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.5M to a low estimate of $215.35M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $272.1M, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $947.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $849.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.