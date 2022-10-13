Are Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Equinor ASA’s stock clocked out at 34.41, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $34.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2390383 shares were traded. EQNR reached its highest trading level at $34.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQNR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $42.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQNR traded 3.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.93M. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 8.85M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, EQNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.31. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.21B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.01B and the low estimate is $93.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.