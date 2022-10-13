Are Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Stryker Corporation’s stock clocked out at 208.65, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $211.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1956908 shares were traded. SYK reached its highest trading level at $214.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $285 to $205.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 when Boehnlein Glenn S sold 2,778 shares for $259.79 per share. The transaction valued at 721,705 led to the insider holds 13,105 shares of the business.

Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares of SYK for $263,121 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 1,533 shares after completing the transaction at $263.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $280.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYK traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.53M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.41, SYK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 49.30% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.17 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $9.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.63. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 24 analysts recommending between $11.08 and $10.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $4.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.52B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.16B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.07B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.11B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.89B and the low estimate is $19.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.