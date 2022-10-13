As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) offers stability

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed the day trading at 82.35 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $82.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3257230 shares were traded. DDOG reached its highest trading level at $83.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when De Madre Armelle sold 1,875 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 168,750 led to the insider holds 65,158 shares of the business.

Blitzer Adam sold 6,861 shares of DDOG for $625,105 on Sep 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 173,019 shares after completing the transaction at $91.11 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Richardson Julie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,906 shares for $96.87 each. As a result, the insider received 378,356 and left with 3,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4575.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 103.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $199.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDOG traded about 4.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDOG traded about 3.58M shares per day. A total of 314.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.23M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 12.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $379.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $377.5M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.55M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.29M, an increase of 51.70% less than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.