As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) offers stability

The closing price of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) was 20.08 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $20.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1437154 shares were traded. GPK reached its highest trading level at $20.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On May 10, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Farrell Michael James sold 12,779 shares for $23.35 per share. The transaction valued at 298,390 led to the insider holds 44,902 shares of the business.

Roche Jean Francois sold 46,898 shares of GPK for $1,055,205 on Aug 01. The SVP and President, EMEA now owns 84 shares after completing the transaction at $22.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Graphic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has reached a high of $24.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

GPK traded an average of 2.80M shares per day over the past three months and 2.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 309.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GPK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 7.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, GPK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 32.50% for GPK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.57B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5B and the low estimate is $9.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.