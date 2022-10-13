As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) offers stability

The closing price of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) was 25.57 for the day, up 5.05% from the previous closing price of $24.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1641570 shares were traded. GRIN reached its highest trading level at $25.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On October 28, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grindrod’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIN has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.63.

Shares Statistics:

GRIN traded an average of 252.78K shares per day over the past three months and 268.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.69M. Insiders hold about 22.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 267.52k with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 465.33k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, GRIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.