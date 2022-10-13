As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) offers stability

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed the day trading at 6.79 down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $7.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1758633 shares were traded. SCS reached its highest trading level at $7.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On May 11, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Armbruster Sara E bought 5,735 shares for $6.83 per share. The transaction valued at 39,164 led to the insider holds 498,511 shares of the business.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of SCS for $337,923 on Aug 03. The SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary now owns 288,388 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Niemann Jennifer C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $11.98 each. As a result, the insider received 46,708 and left with 19,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCS traded about 807.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCS traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.17M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 6.11, compared to 4.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

SCS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.37 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 434.00% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.