As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) offers stability

The closing price of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) was 1.21 for the day, up 5.68% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237970 shares were traded. VINC reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VINC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On November 01, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. bought 11,600 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 19,139 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. bought 18,400 shares of VINC for $30,299 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 28,400 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Izumi Raquel E., who serves as the of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,312 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINC has reached a high of $15.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3965, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3578.

Shares Statistics:

VINC traded an average of 87.13K shares per day over the past three months and 54.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.88M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VINC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 17.55, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.64 and a low estimate of $-0.95, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.61. EPS for the following year is $-1.9, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.79 and $-2.