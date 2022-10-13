Brinker International Inc. (EAT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed the day trading at 25.92 up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $25.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020694 shares were traded. EAT reached its highest trading level at $26.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Badgley Rick sold 10,000 shares for $29.66 per share. The transaction valued at 296,600 led to the insider holds 37,441 shares of the business.

Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of EAT for $15,455 on May 27. The SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s now owns 25,659 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On May 24, another insider, Ranade Prashant, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $25.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,700 and bolstered with 11,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $50.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EAT traded about 934.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EAT traded about 756.03k shares per day. A total of 43.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.06M. Shares short for EAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.67% and a Short% of Float of 17.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $944.68M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $966M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $926.83M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.