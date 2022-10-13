Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) was 29.26 for the day, down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $29.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370673 shares were traded. COLB reached its highest trading level at $29.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $41.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Lawson David C bought 271 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 6,989 led to the insider holds 20,948 shares of the business.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 446 shares of COLB for $11,502 on Jun 30. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 23,584 shares after completing the transaction at $25.79 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Deer Aaron James, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 748 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,291 and bolstered with 16,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.50.

Shares Statistics:

COLB traded an average of 781.74K shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.20M. Shares short for COLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.67M with a Short Ratio of 14.33, compared to 11.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.85% and a Short% of Float of 20.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, COLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.02. The current Payout Ratio is 42.30% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.15 and a low estimate of $-2.62, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $621.61M, up 106.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.