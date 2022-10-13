CRWD (CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $155.79 in the most recent trading day, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at 152.99, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3063293 shares were traded. CRWD reached its highest trading level at $155.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $240.

On October 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $250.

On September 30, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $235.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on September 30, 2022, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Saha Anurag sold 3,032 shares for $173.67 per share. The transaction valued at 526,567 led to the insider holds 27,999 shares of the business.

Henry Shawn sold 8,823 shares of CRWD for $1,532,290 on Sep 21. The Please now owns 174,554 shares after completing the transaction at $173.67 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Podbere Burt W., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 11,590 shares for $173.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,005,125 and left with 304,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $298.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 232.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 12.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.