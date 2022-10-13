HAIN (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at 15.75 down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $16.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288257 shares were traded. HAIN reached its highest trading level at $16.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Welling Glenn W. sold 1,021,923 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,569,998 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. sold 209,238 shares of HAIN for $5,606,700 on May 16. The Director now owns 73,529 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,833 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider received 378,926 and left with 78,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $48.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAIN has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 3.56M over the past ten days. A total of 89.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 3.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $478.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $495M to a low estimate of $464.5M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $450.65M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.12M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $516.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.18M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.