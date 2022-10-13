How is Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: ORCC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) closed at 10.65 in the last session, up 1.43% from day before closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2574398 shares were traded. ORCC reached its highest trading level at $10.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $13.75 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Maged Alexis bought 3,840 shares for $12.98 per share. The transaction valued at 49,829 led to the insider holds 38,840 shares of the business.

Maged Alexis bought 29,595 shares of ORCC for $385,035 on Sep 09. The Vice President now owns 48,435 shares after completing the transaction at $13.01 per share. On May 24, another insider, Swatt Matthew, who serves as the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of the company, bought 190 shares for $12.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,434 and bolstered with 2,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCC has reached a high of $15.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORCC traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 394.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.58M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 9.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ORCC is 1.24, which was 1.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.