I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG).

After closing at $25.23 in the most recent trading day, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed at 24.56, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600045 shares were traded. GLNG reached its highest trading level at $25.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.14M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.76M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632M and the low estimate is $298M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.