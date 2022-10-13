I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI).

After closing at $2.51 in the most recent trading day, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) closed at 2.58, up 2.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4110775 shares were traded. PPSI reached its highest trading level at $3.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 29, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $6 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MAZUREK NATHAN bought 2,500 shares for $3.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,348 led to the insider holds 1,890,859 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPSI has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3539, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5943.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 236.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.40M. Insiders hold about 23.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PPSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 102.16k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.31M, up 123.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.53M and the low estimate is $54.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.