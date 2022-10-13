In spite of Procore Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:PCOR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at 49.34 up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $48.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680687 shares were traded. PCOR reached its highest trading level at $49.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On September 06, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $49.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,197,878 led to the insider holds 3,683,087 shares of the business.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of PCOR for $1,278,460 on Sep 01. The CEO & President now owns 3,707,287 shares after completing the transaction at $52.83 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Singer Benjamin C, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of the company, sold 6,123 shares for $56.01 each. As a result, the insider received 342,949 and left with 153,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $105.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCOR has traded an average of 819.01K shares per day and 844.61k over the past ten days. A total of 135.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.23M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.33, compared to 2.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $160.79M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.79M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.2M and the low estimate is $821.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.